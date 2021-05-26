Daily Weather Forecast For New Tazewell

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in New Tazewell: Monday, May 17: Mostly Cloudy; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;