Weather Forecast For Broussard

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lafayette; St. Martin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Northwestern St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Breaux Bridge, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Breaux Bridge around 535 PM CDT. Arnaudville, Henderson and Cecilia around 545 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Parks. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 104 and 121. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN