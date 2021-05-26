Daily Weather Forecast For Mabelvale

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Garland County in central Arkansas Perry County in central Arkansas Northwestern Pulaski County in central Arkansas Northwestern Saline County in central Arkansas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 939 AM CDT, the public reported high water in area creeks across the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional light to moderate rain will continue over the next few hours. * Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hot Springs Village, Perryville, Perry, Adona, Houston, Williams Junction, Jessieville, Wye Mountain, Little Italy, Roland in Pulaski County, Bigelow, Casa, Aplin, Fourche, Antioch in Perry County, Long Mountain, Reform, Deberrie, Thornburg and Cherry Hill in Perry County.