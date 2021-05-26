Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stoneville, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Stoneville

Posted by 
Stoneville (NC) Weather Channel
Stoneville (NC) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Stoneville: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Stoneville (NC) Weather Channel

Stoneville (NC) Weather Channel

Stoneville, NC
102
Followers
488
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stoneville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Stoneville, NCPosted by
Stoneville (NC) Weather Channel

Monday has sun for Stoneville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(STONEVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stoneville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Stoneville, NCPosted by
Stoneville (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Stoneville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Stoneville: Sunday, May 16: Chance Rain Showers; Monday, May 17: Chance Rain Showers; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;