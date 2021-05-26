Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pikeville, TN

Weather Forecast For Pikeville

Posted by 
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Pikeville: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel

Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel

Pikeville, TN
190
Followers
483
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pikeville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pikeville, TNPosted by
Pikeville (TN) Weather Channel

Pikeville is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(PIKEVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pikeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!