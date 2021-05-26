Cancel
Cynthiana, KY

Cynthiana Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel
Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Cynthiana: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Cynthiana (KY) Weather Channel

Cynthiana is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(CYNTHIANA, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cynthiana. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.