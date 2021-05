The Roost takes you back, way back to the days when the Iroquois built longhouses to live in with their families. The tiny home located in Swannanoa, Illinois, is a tourist attraction with its Airbnb hosts earning Superhost status. Rustic in design, it is also inspired by the owner’s off-the-grid childhood. If you want to feel closer to nature and don’t mind giving up some creature comforts to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience, this is the accommodation for you.