Rio Rico, AZ

Wednesday sun alert in Rio Rico — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Rio Rico (AZ) Weather Channel
Rio Rico (AZ) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(RIO RICO, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rio Rico. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Rio Rico (AZ) Weather Channel

Rio Rico (AZ) Weather Channel

Rio Rico, AZ
Rio Rico (AZ) Weather Channel

Forecast: The next 4 days in Rio Rico

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rio Rico: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154 * AFFECTED AREA...Cochise County, southern Graham and Greenlee Counties, Santa Cruz County, and far southern Pima County. * TIMING...Through 8 PM MST this evening. * WINDS...20-foot winds will be out of the southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.