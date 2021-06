SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING, a leading provider of learning management systems ("LMS") for enterprises and educational institutions, announced today that it has raised a $40 million growth equity round from Invictus Growth Partners ("Invictus"), marking its first outside financing. The investment will be used to accelerate the sales, marketing, and development of its cutting-edge learning platform, and build on its profitability. Invictus Co-founder and Managing Partner, John DeLoche, will be joining CYPHER LEARNING's Board of Directors.