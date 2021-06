The growing popularity of TikTok has opened up a new avenue for internet fame, making it so that anyone with a phone and even a beginner-level editing ability can achieve viral internet celebrity in no time. This tech-cultural shift has notably created opportunities for white TikTok users to become stars; from Addison Rae to the D’Amelio sisters to your local beekeeper, many white TikTokers have the app to thank for their new celeb status. However, an upcoming Hulu documentary would like to point your attention to the Black side of TikTok, where users like the Collab Crib are paving their own path.