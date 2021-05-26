How Hidden Vulnerabilities will Lead to Mobile Device Compromises

Using isMobile() method to check if record created from a mobile device. I was working on a requirement where I needed to know if the record was created from a mobile or desktop, So, I thought to experiment a bit with JavaScript navigator methods to detect whether the records were being created from mobile or desktop and figure that ServiceNow had a method from the GlideSystem class to accomplish this. The GlideSystem provides several useful methods to get information about the system, the user who is currently logged in to the system, and date and time functions. Although the script will only work for newly created records, it was good enough to know about this method for future use.