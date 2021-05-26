How Hidden Vulnerabilities will Lead to Mobile Device Compromises
Your mobile device can be hacked very easily without your knowledge. Even if an attacker can't get into your device they can attempt to gain access to the sensitive information instead that is stored inside such as your places visited, emails and contacts. It's not just consumers who are targeted by cybercriminals, the rise of smartphones and tablets in the workplace and the increase in remote working has resulted in hackers targeting businesses via their mobile device vulnerabilities.