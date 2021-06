When a few people I know all mentioned the same guy, I got excited. To me this meant that this might be the one. So, when he said he wasn’t interested in a date, my friends and family asked again. And again. Eventually so many people asked that he said yes, and I still felt hopeful. Yet, from the first minute I could tell that he had no interest. He only wanted to meet for coffee, barely made eye contact, and was completely not present during our date. I am so frustrated now at him, myself, and this whole dating process! He didn’t even give me a chance! Where do I go from here?