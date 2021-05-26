Inside the home of... Viscount and Viscountess Hinchingbrooke
Over 20 years ago, American-born Julie Montagu was at a party in London when she met the man who would later become her husband, Luke, Viscount Hinchingbrooke. She had no idea about his aristocratic background nor that he was the son of the Earl and Countess of Sandwich; in fact, she had no idea what a viscount even was. Twelve months on, the couple got married at her husband's ancestral home - the expansive Mapperton Estate in Dorset, a sprawling historic Tudor property with 52 rooms. Four years ago, the couple and their children moved in.www.harpersbazaar.com