Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Inside the home of... Viscount and Viscountess Hinchingbrooke

By Ella Alexander
Harper's Bazaar
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 20 years ago, American-born Julie Montagu was at a party in London when she met the man who would later become her husband, Luke, Viscount Hinchingbrooke. She had no idea about his aristocratic background nor that he was the son of the Earl and Countess of Sandwich; in fact, she had no idea what a viscount even was. Twelve months on, the couple got married at her husband's ancestral home - the expansive Mapperton Estate in Dorset, a sprawling historic Tudor property with 52 rooms. Four years ago, the couple and their children moved in.

www.harpersbazaar.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Countess#Ancestral Home#Mapperton Estate#Dorset#Manor Houses#Husband#Kitchen#London#Evenings#Touches#Sandwich#Time#Visit Mapperton Live#Twelve Months
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Yoga
Related
LifestyleWallpaper*

Inside the redesigned Museum of the Home

Opening on 12 June after extensive refurbishment by architects Wright & Wright, the Museum of the Home in Hoxton, east London, is ready to show off its makeover. The institution, which is located in a low-lying brick architecture complex of 300-year-old almshouses and lush architectural gardens, has been redesigned to bring contemporary elements to the historical buildings, proposing an exciting and informative experience for visitors of all ages.
Home & GardenDetroit News

The Inside Outside Guys: What’s that home improvement worth?

There you are. Sitting in your living room and staring at the four walls, wondering. “Should we build that new sunroom, add that new deck, go ahead with the master bedroom conversion?”. Today’s homeowners, like businesses, more often contemplate return on investment, ROI, as much as any other factor when...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Inside Highclere Castle, the home of ‘Downton Abbey’

December brings “Downton Abbey’s” trillionth viewing. Movie No. 2. Highclere Castle, Britannia’s ancestral pile of bricks in Earl of Carnarvon county an hour outside London. Just wrapped filming. Says this tourist attraction’s current chatelaine, the eighth countess, Her Ladyship Fiona:. “There’s no international tourism now. We ourselves personally move things...
Home & GardenTelegraph

How to turn a second home into a desirable holiday let

The staycation may be the travel trend of 2021, but for Kat Farmer, 48, and her family, it’s always been the way they have holidayed. Farmer, a stylist and writer (who founded the popular fashion blog Does My Bum Look 40 in This?), her husband David and their three children, aged 16, 14 and 12, have been visiting Aldeburgh in Suffolk for the past 16 years. ‘Our son has autism,’ she says, ‘so when the children were little, flying abroad was really not an option. We used to spend two or three weeks a year here, going to the same places each time so that it felt familiar, and we’ve just fallen in love with it.’
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Bradbury's family home is a city oasis – see inside

Former Countryfile star and mother-of-three Julia Bradbury is often travelling for shows such as The Greek Islands With Julia Bradbury, but when she's at home in London, she has her own private sanctuary. Julia lives with her husband Gerard Cunningham, as well as her son Zephyrus, born in 2011 and...
Designers & CollectionsTelegraph

How a Spanish designer brought colour to every corner of her London home

Sandra Barrio von Hurter lives and breathes colour, from the cheeky cherries that dangle from her jewellery to the sun-blasted yellow of her kitchen. Her business, Sandralexandra was in its early days when the first lockdown hit last year, so she feared that when stockists (including Harvey Nichols and Selfridges) closed their doors, she would be in trouble. But then her earrings became a must-have Zoom accessory, and online sales took off.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Inside Josie Gibson's regal family home after transformation

Josie Gibson lives in a stunning home in Bristol with her two-year-old son Reggie, whom she shares with her ex-partner Terry. The This Morning star has shared peeks inside on social media with photos of her little boy. It is decorated with plush white, grey and gold interiors – and...
WorldThe Guardian

10 of Britain’s best pubs with rooms in spectacular walking country

Usually heaving with fell walkers enjoying a post Scafell Pike-high, this famous mountaineers’ pub is one of the classic venues in the Lake District. The drinking booths of the Hikers’ Bar are built into the old cow stalls of the 300-year old farm and inn. It’s a little rough round the edges, Elle Deco isn’t going to be shooting the bedrooms anytime soon, but the Langdale Valley setting is incredible, and staying here is to become part of legend. Every British climber – from Chris Bonington to the earliest pioneers of the sport – has stayed at this longstanding focal point of British mountaineering.
Interior DesignPosted by
Architectural Digest

Step Inside the Charmingly Pink French Home of One Furniture Designer and Artist—That’s Located Just Outside Paris

Designer Emilie Lemardeley left a lively area of Paris about six years ago for the quiet suburb of Clamart, where little houses and gardens contribute to a French village atmosphere. “We were looking to slow things down and wanted more space,” she notes. “One really feels elsewhere, [like] a peaceful galaxy, out of time and place.” Indeed, poetic musings aside, the home that Lemardeley has created for herself and her family is decidedly unexpected and definitely, a world all its own.
Lifestylebbcgossip.com

Inside Queensland’s ‘most photographed’ home in Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast

A landscape designer who dreamed of creating a forever home for his wife and their two daughters has designed the ‘most photographed’ home in Queensland. The four-bedroom mansion on a 539sqm block in Burleigh Heads, one of the Gold Coast‘s most iconic beachside neighbourhoods, is the result of a collaboration between JG Building Projects, interior designer Paul Madison and JSW Landscapes.
LifestyleFinancial Times

‘There are no rules’: inside the French country home of Dior’s Cordelia de Castellane

On a sunny spring afternoon in L’Oise, the bucolic French département an hour north of Paris, it was a pensive pleasure to be alone in the room of a stranger. Brief though this interlude in the main salon of Cordelia de Castellane’s country house may have been, it allowed an unfiltered experience of the aesthetic of the artistic director of Dior Maison and Baby Dior, an impressively accomplished Parisian creative and businesswoman with a multi-layered ancestral pedigree of some of the most venerable aristocratic families in Europe.
LifestyleThe Guardian

10 of the best walkers’ inns in the UK

Famously one of the early focal points in the birth of mountaineering, the Wasdale Head was a base for the first English alpinists from the early 1800s. Many luminaries of the climbing world have visited since, and its Ritson’s Bar and Residents’ Bar remain legendary climbers’ meeting points. It was here, too, that the Lake District Ski Club was founded in 1936, when a local climber, Molly FitzGibbon, marched into the bar and announced that she was starting one.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Go inside this Mediterranean-style home in Dallas’ Bluffview neighborhood

Situated on nearly half an acre in Bluffview, this Mediterranean-style home offers a unique layout, entertainment possibilities and recent updates. Stained glass windows adorn the front of the home where a three-car garage sits. Visitors enter the property through an exterior gate that leads into a front courtyard that features...
Charlotte, NCHouzz

Peek Inside an Empty-Nest Couple’s Stylish Forever Home

In this episode of Houzz TV Live, designer Jena Bula of Delphinium Design highlights a kitchen and primary bathroom she renovated for an empty-nest couple’s forever home in Charlotte, North Carolina. In the open-plan kitchen, white Shaker-style cabinets, a blue island, a porcelain tile herringbone backsplash and polished nickel finishes give the space fresh, modern-day style. A pantry wall hides a coffee station, while the hardworking island includes a paper towel holder and pullouts for garbage and recycling.
Home & Gardeninews.co.uk

The winners of the itravel Staycation Awards 2020/21 are revealed, from the hotel of the year to tourism hero

On Thursday, we revealed the winners of the itravel Staycation Awards 2020/21 in a special online ceremony hosted by Countryfile’s Sean Fletcher. We received more than 1,000 nominations and entries for this year’s awards. Each one has highlighted the wonderful opportunities the UK offers for holidaymakers, from independent B&Bs to historic pubs with rooms, places to stay that bring our wilderness to the fore and welcoming tourist attractions, exceptional self-catering properties, active experiences, seaside locations and more.