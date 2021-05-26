Inside the home of... Viscount and Viscountess Hinchingbrooke

The staycation may be the travel trend of 2021, but for Kat Farmer, 48, and her family, it’s always been the way they have holidayed. Farmer, a stylist and writer (who founded the popular fashion blog Does My Bum Look 40 in This?), her husband David and their three children, aged 16, 14 and 12, have been visiting Aldeburgh in Suffolk for the past 16 years. ‘Our son has autism,’ she says, ‘so when the children were little, flying abroad was really not an option. We used to spend two or three weeks a year here, going to the same places each time so that it felt familiar, and we’ve just fallen in love with it.’