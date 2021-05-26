Trump’s Waters of the USA rule being challenged in court

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - When check-off programs became the norm back in the 1980s, the idea was to use the producer’s investments in their commodities for promotion, research and education of a specific commodity. But now more and more people are charging that that mission is getting rather fuzzy. So now lawmakers from 11 different states are asking the USDA to conduct a new vote on the $1 a head Beef Check-off. They say they have proof that some of the check-off dollars are being funneled away from their original intent and is being used by private associations that do not specifically represent U.S. beef. No word yet on if the USDA is leaning toward conducting a new vote.