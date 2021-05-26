CNN boss is cool with Chris Cuomo for now
Earlier this week, Allahpundit reviewed the fallout (or lack thereof) from the revelation that CNN host Chris Cuomo had been participating in Zoom calls where he offered strategic advice to his embattled brother, the Governor of New York. This was a situation that went far beyond a simple case of “bad optics” for CNN. When you’ve got Brian Stelter saying maybe you should take a little time off without pay, the car is already pretty much in the ditch. But the big question was what Jeff Zucker was going to do about this running embarrassment for his network. Would Cuomo at least receive a suspension to show that the network takes its own credibility seriously if Cuomo won’t take a voluntary leave of absence? The answer to that one came pretty quickly. Zucker has decided there’s no need for Cuomo to go off the air and the apology he already offered (at Zucker’s direction, by the way) was sufficient. So let’s just put all of this unpleasantness behind us and get back to bashing the Republicans in a fair and unbiased fashion, right? (Daily Mail)hotair.com