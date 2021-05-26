Review update: 2021 Cadillac Escalade with Super Cruise rides like a first-class road king

This review first appeared in Issue 184 of Top Gear magazine (2008) The Cadillac CTS-V lapped the Nürburgring in under eight minutes, which is a record for a production saloon. Though do bear in mind that protons are now lapping a circuit of similar length in 0.0009 of a second, albeit they’re not the Malaysian hatchback kind of Proton, and the large hadron collider doesn’t have any corners as tricky as Pflanzgarten. Anyway, by saloon car standards, the CTS-V is a bit of a weapon. Its supercharged engine is related to the one in the Corvette ZR-1, and in this application has the stick to beat the current king of the hill, an Audi RS6, never mind the M5 and CLS AMG. It makes 556 horsepower, and gets to 60 in 3.9 extremely smoky seconds.