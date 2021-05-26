Review update: 2021 Cadillac Escalade with Super Cruise rides like a first-class road king
It took more than two decades, but Cadillac finally created one of the best luxury family haulers money can buy. With leather-lined seating for up to eight people, over 38 inches of curved OLED screens on the dashboard, and the ability to drive itself over thousands of miles on certain divided highways, the redesigned 2021 Cadillac Escalade has finally become the flagship luxury SUV worthy of a luxury badge instead of a tarted up Chevy.www.thecarconnection.com