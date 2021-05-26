BTS Deliver an Impeccably Smooth Performance of ‘Butter’ on ‘Colbert’
BTS performed their new single “Butter” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday, May 25th. Set in what looked to be a glamorous, although otherwise empty hotel room, BTS moved with characteristic percussion through the slick summer hit, accompanying the earworm chorus with expert choreography. Eventually, the band was joined by a large troupe of back-up dancers, who skipped out of nowhere to help bring the song to its grand conclusion.www.rollingstone.com