BTS Deliver an Impeccably Smooth Performance of ‘Butter’ on ‘Colbert’

BTS is having a smooth start to the week and Festa celebration with the K-pop supergroup earning its fourth No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Butter." Their latest English-language single becomes BTS' fourth No. 1 in nine months, marking any act's quickest accumulation of its first four Hot 100 chart-toppers since Justin Timberlake a decade and a half ago, and among groups, the fastest since the Jackson 5 in 1970. "Butter" also glides in atop both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, starting with the highest weekly worldwide streams and sales since both tallies launched last September.