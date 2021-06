Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is headed for unrestricted free agency this offseason, and it appears as though he will have several suitors. The Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks are among the team’s interested in Oubre Jr., according to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. Plus, you can’t rule out the possibility that the Warriors would want to bring him back. Oubre Jr. didn’t have his best season with the Warriors in 2020-21, but at just 25 years old with solid size for the perimeter and elite athleticism, it’s not surprising that he would generate a lot of interest.