Daily Weather Forecast For Shasta Lake

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN TEHAMA AND NORTHWESTERN BUTTE COUNTIES At 636 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Butte Meadows, or 20 miles south of Mineral, moving southwest at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Richardson Springs. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.