Shasta Lake, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Shasta Lake

Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel
Shasta Lake (CA) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Shasta Lake: Wednesday, May 26: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Shasta Lake is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(SHASTA LAKE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shasta Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN TEHAMA AND NORTHWESTERN BUTTE COUNTIES At 636 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Butte Meadows, or 20 miles south of Mineral, moving southwest at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Richardson Springs. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.