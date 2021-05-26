Country Club Hills Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Country Club Hills: Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Rain likely in the day; while chance rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;