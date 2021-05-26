Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hereford, TX

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Hereford

Posted by 
Hereford (TX) Weather Channel
Hereford (TX) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HEREFORD, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hereford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Hereford (TX) Weather Channel

Hereford (TX) Weather Channel

Hereford, TX
155
Followers
486
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hereford, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Sun Today#Nws Data#Snacks#Advice#Gathering Sizes#Calling#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Hereford, TXPosted by
Hereford (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Hereford’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hereford: Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Hereford, TXPosted by
Hereford (TX) Weather Channel

4-day forecast for Hereford

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hereford: Sunday, May 16: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.