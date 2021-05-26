Daily Weather Forecast For Keyport

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Keyport: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;