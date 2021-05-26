Cancel
Keyport, NJ

Daily Weather Forecast For Keyport

Posted by 
Keyport (NJ) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Keyport: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;

Keyport, NJ
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

