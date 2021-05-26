Cancel
Vernon, TX

Weather Forecast For Vernon

Vernon (TX) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Vernon: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

Vernon, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Wilbarger County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wilbarger The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Baylor County in northern Texas Southern Foard County in northern Texas Northern Knox County in northern Texas Southwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1225 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Seymour, Benjamin, Gilliland, Vera, Truscott, Red Springs and Lake Kemp. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Friday sun alert in Vernon — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(VERNON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Vernon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Archer, Baylor, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Wichita; Wilbarger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN TILLMAN...NORTHWESTERN ARCHER...WICHITA...SOUTHEASTERN WILBARGER AND NORTHEASTERN BAYLOR COUNTIES At 1232 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harrold to near Lake Diversion to 5 miles south of Mabelle, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Iowa Park, Electra, Holliday, Grandfield, Davidson, Loveland, Lake Diversion, Dundee, Harrold, Lake Kemp, Mabelle, Oklaunion, Mankins, Grayback, Lake Kickapoo, Pleasant Valley and Haynesville. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Foard County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Storm intensity is increasing and severe weather may develop rapidly. Stay alert and listen for warnings. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wilbarger SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR south central Jackson...Foard northwestern Knox...western Wilbarger and southeastern Hardeman Counties Until 1145 PM CDT AT 1112 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 4 miles east of Eldorado to near Medicine Mound to 5 miles southwest of Crowell to 13 miles southeast of Grow, moving east at 25 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Locations impacted include Vernon, Crowell, Benjamin, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Elmer, Thalia, Gilliland, Margaret, Lockett, Fargo, Medicine Mound, Odell, Truscott, Rayland, Hess and Copper Breaks State Park.
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Archer, Baylor, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Hardeman County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardeman, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hardeman; Wilbarger The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas Southeastern Hardeman County in northern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 526 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Medicine Mound, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chillicothe and Medicine Mound. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Wilbarger County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Wilbarger FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.