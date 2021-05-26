Hondo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Frio; Medina; Uvalde The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Frio County in south central Texas Southwestern Medina County in south central Texas Southeastern Uvalde County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 401 PM CDT, Local law enforcement and TXDOT reported flooded roadways, including FM 187 south of Sabinal. Between 2 and 7 inches of rain has been estimated by radar across the warned area. A rain gauge in rural southeast Uvalde County has recorded 6.63 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sabinal, Moore, D`Hanis, Yancey, Biry and Knippa. This includes the following streams and drainages Horse Creek, East Tehuacana Creek, Dinner Creek, Frio River, Nolton Creek, Spring Branch, Buckhorn Creek, San Francisco Perez Creek, Little Live Oak Creek, East Branch Live Oak Creek, West Branch Live Oak Creek, Tehuacana Creek, Hondo Creek, Seco Creek, Parkers Creek, Cocklebur Creek, Brier Branch, Black Creek, West Squirrel Creek, Buck Creek, East Elm Creek, Blanco Creek, Elm Slough, East Squirrel Creek, Elm Creek, Rancheros Creek, Live Oak Creek and Sabinal River. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE