Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hondo, TX

Hondo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Hondo (TX) Weather Channel
Hondo (TX) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Hondo: Wednesday, May 26: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Hondo (TX) Weather Channel

Hondo (TX) Weather Channel

Hondo, TX
121
Followers
485
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hondo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Medina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Medina, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Medina; Uvalde; Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Frio County in south central Texas Southwestern Medina County in south central Texas Southeastern Uvalde County in south central Texas Northeastern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 535 PM CDT, Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 2 and 7 inches of rain occurred earlier this afternoon and creeks are streams are still elevated. Local law enforcement and TXDOT reported flooded roadways, including FM 187 south of Sabinal. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Frio Town, Yancey and Knippa. This includes the following streams and drainages East Tehuacana Creek, Dinner Creek, Frio River, Nolton Creek, Fight and Holler Creek, Spring Branch, West Branch Live Oak Creek, Tehuacana Creek, Hondo Creek, Seco Creek, Yoledigo Creek, Parkers Creek, Cocklebur Creek, Brier Branch, West Squirrel Creek, Sabinal River, East Elm Creek, Liveoak Creek, Rancheros Creek, Blanco Creek, East Squirrel Creek, Elm Creek, Leona River and Live Oak Creek.
Frio County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Frio, Medina, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Frio; Medina; Uvalde The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Frio County in south central Texas Southwestern Medina County in south central Texas Southeastern Uvalde County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 401 PM CDT, Local law enforcement and TXDOT reported flooded roadways, including FM 187 south of Sabinal. Between 2 and 7 inches of rain has been estimated by radar across the warned area. A rain gauge in rural southeast Uvalde County has recorded 6.63 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sabinal, Moore, D`Hanis, Yancey, Biry and Knippa. This includes the following streams and drainages Horse Creek, East Tehuacana Creek, Dinner Creek, Frio River, Nolton Creek, Spring Branch, Buckhorn Creek, San Francisco Perez Creek, Little Live Oak Creek, East Branch Live Oak Creek, West Branch Live Oak Creek, Tehuacana Creek, Hondo Creek, Seco Creek, Parkers Creek, Cocklebur Creek, Brier Branch, Black Creek, West Squirrel Creek, Buck Creek, East Elm Creek, Blanco Creek, Elm Slough, East Squirrel Creek, Elm Creek, Rancheros Creek, Live Oak Creek and Sabinal River. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE