Burnsville, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Burnsville

Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Burnsville: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers;

Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel

Burnsville, NC
Burnsville, NC
Burnsville, NCPosted by
Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel

Burnsville is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(BURNSVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Burnsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Burnsville, NCPosted by
Burnsville (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Burnsville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Burnsville: Friday, May 14: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then slight chance light rain during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then slight chance light rain during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Mcdowell County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please report snow or sleet accumulations to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Yancey A WINTRY MIX WILL IMPACT SOME HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF MITCHELL YANCEY...AND NORTHWEST MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 242 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated the leading edge of an area of showers along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Spruce Pine to 13 miles northwest of Marion to 6 miles west of Burnsville, and moving southeast at 20 mph. Higher elevations, particularly above 3500 feet, may experience a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow. Accumulation is not expected and road conditions should not be affected. Locations to be impacted include... Spruce Pine, Burnsville, Bakersville, Mount Mitchell State Park, Buladean, Bandana, Ramseytown, Green Mountain, and the Blue Ridge Parkway between Little Switzerland and Linville. Wind gusts up to 30 mph will be possible in these areas, particularly if snow and sleet are also occurring.