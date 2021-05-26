Cancel
Millersburg, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Millersburg

Millersburg (OH) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Millersburg: Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while rain likely during night; Friday, May 28: Rain in the day; while rain likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Light Rain;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Millersburg, OH
Millersburg, OH
Flood Warning issued for Holmes, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Holmes; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Killbuck Creek Near Killbuck affecting Holmes and Wayne Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Killbuck Creek Near Killbuck. * Until Saturday evening. * At 9:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 15.6 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.7 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooded roads in and near Killbuck include Water Street, County Road 621, State Route 60 south, State Route 520, as well as local low lying roads.