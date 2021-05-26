Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon to buy MGM Studios for $8.45 billion

By Chris Mills Rodrigo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GwKmq_0aBtkJ3W00
© Getty Images

Amazon will acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, the e-commerce giant announced Wednesday.

The deal for the entertainment studio is the second largest in Amazon’s history behind its $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017.

It is a sign of Amazon’s ambitions in the streaming market and will boost its Prime Video offerings.

“The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team,” Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.”

Amazon has already produced award winning film and television programs, including “Manchester by the Sea” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

The Seattle-based company has also made moves in sports content like signing a deal to broadcast "Thursday Night Football" starting in 2022.

The acquisition could heighten existing antitrust scrutiny on Amazon.

Senate antitrust subcommittee chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Wednesday called on regulators to conduct a “thorough investigation” into the proposed acquisition “to ensure that this deal won’t risk harming competition.”

“This is also a reminder of why we need to fund our antitrust agencies so they can take on investigations of multi-billion dollar deals,” she continued in a statement. “Our government cannot ensure major corporations are playing by the rules if enforcement agencies are chronically underfunded.”

The Washington, D.C.'s, attorney general filed a lawsuit against Amazon over its treatment of third-party sellers on Tuesday.

The House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee also released a report last year that accused Amazon of exerting monopoly power in digital marketplaces. Lawmakers have pledged to introduce more legislation to revamp antitrust laws to empower regulators.

Updated 3:32 p.m.

The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Mgm Studios#Whole Foods#Mgm Television#Amazon Content#Streaming#Mgm Studios#Prime Video#Senate#D Minn#Accused Amazon#Company#Offerings#Digital Marketplaces#Third Party Sellers#High Quality Storytelling#Market#Sports Content#Monopoly Power#Major Corporations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessCNET

Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook targeted by new pack of antitrust bills

US lawmakers unveiled a wide-ranging antitrust agenda Friday, aiming to rein in the competitive power of giants like Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google with five bipartisan bills that would represent the most meaningful refashioning of antitrust laws in decades. The result of more than a year investigating competition in the digital marketplace, the bills target what lawmakers call the "unregulated power wielded" by Big Tech.
Businessjioforme.com

Does Amazon’s Purchase of MGM Mark the End of Netflix’s Reign?

The ruthless war between the world’s leading video-on-demand companies culminated when Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood Studios MGM (Metro-Goldwyn Mayer) for a $ 8.45 billion deal. The sale of MGM on May 26 followed more than six months of negotiations. The American studio, known for its roaring lions, was weakened...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Why You Should Be Holding On to Your Amazon Stock

I won’t Hold On for Dear Life (HODL) with Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). I’d rather HODL with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock. I have held AMZN stock for about eight years. I was dared to do it by critics at another investment site. Since then, the shares have been a true “10-bagger.” They’re up by a factor of 10. My Amazon shares are one of the biggest holdings in my retirement account.
Posted by
Benzinga

Disney Feuds With Comcast Over Direction Of Hulu

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) are in an escalating feud over the direction of Hulu, the streaming service jointly owned by the rival companies, with Comcast reportedly putting a freeze on its funding of Hulu while agitating for a large payoff when Disney is slated to buy Comcast’s minority stake in 2024.
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Amazon To Pass Walmart As Largest U.S. Retailer By 2022, Report Says

Amazon (AMZN) is on pace to pass Walmart (WMT) as the largest U.S. retailer by next year in terms of the total value of goods sold, a JPMorgan report said Friday. Amazon stock edged down. There are many reasons why the JPMorgan analysts — Christopher Horvers and Doug Anmuth —...
BusinessWestport News

Amazon Prime Day: dates and offers

Are you ready for Amazon Prime Day? The e-commerce company revealed the date of the event. It will be held on June 21 and 22. With this, the company founded by Jeff Bezos returns to its usual dates, since last year it delayed the day of offers as a result of the pandemic.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Amazon to overtake Walmart as America’s biggest retailer in 2022

E-commerce giant Amazon is set to overtake Walmart as the largest retailer in the US by the year 2022, according to a new analysis from JP Morgan.Between 2014 and 2020, according to the paper, Amazon grew “significantly faster” than its main retailer rival, as measured by an important industry metric known as gross merchandise volume (GMV).Last year, JP Morgan estimates, Amazon’s QMV climbed an estimated 41 per cent, to $316bn, compared with Walmart’s 10 per cent QMV growth.Beyond its core web store, Amazon makes everything from facial recognition software to Hollywood blockbusters, and the report cites Amazon’s ability to do...
TV ShowsStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) to acquire MGM for $8.45 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM's heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Up With Amazon Stock Today?

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is trading higher Thursday following a string of positive press releases from the e-commerce giant. What Happened: Amazon announced that BMO Financial Group selected Amazon Web Services as its preferred strategic cloud provider. BMO will use AWS to modernize its banking platforms and build digital financial services...
TV Seriesc21media.net

Amazon, HBO Max buy Conversations

Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max are among six platforms and broadcasters to have pre-bought the BBC and Hulu’s forthcoming drama series Conversations with Friends. Adapted from Sally Rooney’s debut novel of the same name, Conversations with Friends (12×30’) was commissioned by BBC3 in the UK and Disney-owned Hulu in the US.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Amazon Studios Movie Marketing Exec Christian Davin Exits

We first told you about Netflix and Warner Bros. marketing executive Christian Davin’s arrival at Amazon Studios a little more than a year ago, and now he is leaving, Deadline has confirmed. While Amazon has reorganized its marketing department ala a TV studio under CMO Ukonwa Ojo, who was hired...
BusinessPosted by
Bisnow

Developer Buying A Portion Of Tilford Yards For Amazon

Amazon could be using a site that was once a contender for its vaunted second headquarters as a distribution center. An unnamed developer is under contract for a portion of Tilford Yard off Marietta Boulevard for a potential last-mile distribution hub, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. Tilford Yard is a more than 290-acre inactive rail property along the Atlanta BeltLine owned by rail giant CSX. The site was among those the state pitched to Amazon in 2018 as a potential HQ2 site, the ABC reported.
Stockstipranks.com

Is Amazon Stock Worthwhile after the MGM Deal?

As far as mega-cap technology companies go, Amazon (AMZN) remains one of the steadiest long-term growth plays in the market today. Indeed, Amazon’s near-, medium- and long-term returns for investors are hard to beat, particularly given Amazon’s size. The fact that a company with a $1.6 trillion market cap is able to produce this kind of capital appreciation for investors consistently is hard to fathom. (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks)
EntertainmentPosted by
TheWrap

Amazon Studios’ Comedy Marketing Head Steps Down After One Year

Christian Davin, head of comedy marketing for Amazon Studios, is stepping down from his position at the end of this week, sources have confirmed to TheWrap. Davin has spent the past year overseeing marketing campaigns for Amazon titles like Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America” and Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which went on to earn two Oscar nominations. He was hired in April 2020 from Netflix, where he served as he served as VP of global creative marketing on films like “Roma” and “The Irishman.” He has also held senior marketing positions at Warner Bros. MGM and 20th Century Fox, the latter of which saw him work on the marketing campaign for the original “Borat” film.
Businesstechinvestornews.com

The MGM Deal: Amazon Has the Money and Needs the Content

Plus a look at other stock market news and an interview with Thomson Reuters automotive reporter Paul Lienert. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announces plans to buy MGM. Costco (NASDAQ: COST) slips a bit despite strong earnings. salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) rises, and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) swings higher thanks to strength in its golf business. In this episode of Motley Fool Money, Motley Fool analysts Ron Gross and Jason Moser discuss those stories and weigh in on the latest from Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM).
BusinessNew Scientist

Amazon buying MGM is just continuing a 40,000-year-old media tradition

IN LATE May, Amazon bought 97-year-old movie studio MGM for $8.45 billion. Although that is a huge amount of money, there is something almost routine about the transaction at this point. MGM owns some of the rights to James Bond and a few other popular franchises, so there is talk about how big tech is about to ruin more nice things.
Businessthedigitalhacker.com

Data centers to be opened in Spain by 2023, Amazon invests $3 Billion

New data centers in the Spanish northern region of Aragon soon will open in the mid of 2022, as Amazon is considering investing EUR 2.5Billion (approximately Rs. 22,175 crores). The company said on Monday. According to the business, the money will be invested for over ten years in Amazon Web...
Small BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Amazon returns 'spend 10, save 10' promotion ahead of Prime Day deals

We're just a few weeks away from Amazon Prime Day 2021 now, which means the retailer is rolling out a whole host of warm up offers, including the return of this excellent 'spend 10, save 10' promotion. From now until June 20, shoppers in both the US and UK can bank $10 / £10 of Amazon credit for use over the Prime Day deals period just by spending $10 / £10 on products from small businesses.
Businessredsharknews.com

Amazon acquires MGM: Will the universe be the same again?

Recently news emerged that streaming giant, Amazon, was purchasing famed studio, MGM. Whatever would James And make of it?. For such a famous name, MGM has had a mixed history as a corporate entity. Despite association with the James Bond and Rocky franchises, and more recently The Handmaid’s Tale, MGM itself spent the latter half of the twentieth century in a series of corporate reshuffles then bankruptcy in 2010. It hasn’t owned significant production infrastructure for decades and the corporate HQ occupies rented space in a Beverly Hills low-rise. It’s a big name for what’s now not really a big company anymore, at least in the context of century-old movie studios. A glowing example of consistently successful business tactics it is not.