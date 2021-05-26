Italy cable car crash: 3 men arrested over accident that killed 14, police say
ROME — Three men were arrested Tuesday in connection with a cable car crash that killed 14 people, police in Italy told NBC News on Wednesday. Luigi Nerini, the owner of the Ferrovie del Mottarone cable car company, will be remanded in custody at a prison in the city of Verbania for 48 hours, police said. Director Enrico Perocchio and Gabriele Tadini, an engineer at the company, will also be held, they added.www.nbcnews.com