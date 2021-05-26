Sweetwater Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fisher; Nolan The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Nolan County in west central Texas Southwestern Fisher County in west central Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 830 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Loraine, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sweetwater, Roscoe, Wastella, Champion, Gannon, Busby, Capitola, Us-180 Near The Fisher-Scurry County Line, I-20 Near The Nolan- Mitchell County Line, Us-84 Near The Nolan- Fisher County Line and Lake Sweetwater. People near West Texas Rodeo Association Rodeo should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 229 and 251. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH