Sweetwater, TX

Sweetwater Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Sweetwater (TX) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Sweetwater: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Sweetwater (TX) Weather Channel

Sweetwater, TX
Get weather-ready — Sweetwater’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sweetwater: Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Fisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fisher, Nolan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fisher; Nolan The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Nolan County in west central Texas Southwestern Fisher County in west central Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 830 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Loraine, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sweetwater, Roscoe, Wastella, Champion, Gannon, Busby, Capitola, Us-180 Near The Fisher-Scurry County Line, I-20 Near The Nolan- Mitchell County Line, Us-84 Near The Nolan- Fisher County Line and Lake Sweetwater. People near West Texas Rodeo Association Rodeo should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 229 and 251. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fisher County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fisher, Nolan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fisher; Nolan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NOLAN AND SOUTHWESTERN FISHER COUNTIES At 900 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gannon, or 9 miles northeast of Wastella, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sweetwater, Roscoe, Gannon, Busby, Capitola and Us- 180 Near The Fisher-Scurry County Line. People near West Texas Rodeo Association Rodeo should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 233 and 251. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Brown County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coleman; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Mason; McCulloch; Nolan; San Saba; Shackelford; Taylor; Throckmorton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Mason, McCulloch, Nolan, San Saba, Shackelford, Taylor and Throckmorton. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday morning. * Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches in the watch area tonight on top of already saturated soils may lead to flash flooding. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.