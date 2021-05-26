Cancel
Texas restaurant owner defends his 9/11-themed bar

By Kirk Miller
Laredo Morning Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bar in Texas is under scrutiny for its seemingly very misguided tribute to the events and victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. The 9/11-themed bar, Bar9Eleven, is based in Fort Worth, TX. While it’s been open and operating since 2013, a tweet by Jesse Tyler last week stirred up social media.

