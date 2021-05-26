Texas restaurant owner defends his 9/11-themed bar

I consider myself a connoisseur of chicken fried steak, always looking for one that rivals my mom’s recipe. I may have found it at the Bank Bar and Vault Restaurant in Wilsall, where my hubby Ed and I stopped for lunch. Their chicken fried steak is served after 5 p.m. as part of their dinner menu, but the cook was happy to fix the entree for me at noon. When the server brought out my entree, I did a double-take, seeing a piece of meat that darn near filled the plate, with a bit of space for the mashed potatoes and cooked carrots. It was only an 8 oz. piece of top round, but pounded down to about a 1/4 inch thickness, then hand-breaded with a combo of buttermilk, flour and panko crumbs before frying. The steak was fork-tender, a luscious shade of golden brown, and finished with a flavorful white gravy. It was scrumptious and definitely gave my mom’s version a run for the money.