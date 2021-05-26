Cancel
Long Prairie, MN

Wednesday sun alert in Long Prairie — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Long Prairie (MN) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LONG PRAIRIE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Long Prairie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Long Prairie (MN) Weather Channel

Long Prairie, MN
Long Prairie, MN
4-day forecast for Long Prairie

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Long Prairie: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Long Prairie, MN
Long Prairie weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Long Prairie: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms;