Tennessee woman killed in van-semi crash outside Strong City Featured

Tennessee woman killed in van-semi crash outside Strong City
A Tennessee woman is dead after two vehicles collided near Strong City on Tuesday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened on US Highway 50 about four miles east of Strong City around 9:45 pm. The online crash log says 39-year-old Ashley Stephens of Paris, Tennessee, was driving a minivan westbound and went left of the center stripe for currently unlisted reasons. Her van hit a semi driven by 41-year-old Abdoulaye Oumar of Independence, Kentucky.www.kvoe.com