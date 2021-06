In this article, learn how Telecom APIs unlock the opportunity for companies to scale and build resiliency in 2021. With the long road of economic recovery ahead, businesses face substantial challenges to getting back on track. In the past year, many company leaders have boosted their company’s digital capabilities by adopting new tools and services that power remote workforces and contactless customer engagement. Because of the flexibility and ease these resources provide, cloud-based technologies have become some of the most popular options for many enterprises.