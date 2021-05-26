Cancel
Ballston Lake, NY

Snapshot: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake senior draws a direct ‘line’ from BOCES to HVCC

Troy Record
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only one year of training at Capital Region BOCES, a Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (BHBL) student has nonetheless been accepted into an elite program at Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC). Electrical Trades Senior Gavin Hansel will attend the Overhead Electric Line Worker program at HVCC in the fall after completing just one year of the two-year Electrical Trades program at Capital Region BOCES Career and Technical School.

