Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chase County, KS

CORONAVIRUS: Morris County reports no new cases, Osage County adds one death Featured

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus activity remains low in our neighboring counties. Chase County announced two new community cases, moving the county's overall total in that category to 205. There are also two active cases, down one from a week ago, and three deaths, level with last week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Chase County has 274 cases, including past outbreaks at Chase County Care and Rehab and the Chase County Jail.

www.kvoe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morris County, KS
State
Kansas State
County
Osage County, KS
Chase County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
County
Chase County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Deaths#County Jail#Health Department#Chase County Care#Rehab#Kdhe#Coronavirus Activity#Greenwood County#Coffey County#Wabaunsee County#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:14:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lyon; Osage The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at Ottawa affecting Franklin County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas Solomon River near Niles affecting Saline, Ottawa and Dickinson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Mill Creek Near Paxico affecting Wabaunsee County. Neosho River near Emporia 3nw affecting Lyon County. Neosho River near Americus affecting Lyon County. Neosho River Near Neosho Rapids affecting Lyon County. Saline River at Tescott affecting Saline and Ottawa Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo affecting Osage and Franklin Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading affecting Lyon and Osage Counties. Salt Creek near Lyndon affecting Osage County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading. * Until Monday evening. * At 11:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 24.3 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Overlow on the right bank is in several swift channels over Road Y 5, 3 miles north of Reading. * Impact...At 25.7 feet, Water overtops the bridge deck.