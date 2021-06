Yesterday, Google dropped Android 12 Beta 2 on us. While we’re still a few months away from the public release, the latest beta release represents a big step forward for what is the biggest update to Android in years. Android 12 Beta 2 officially brings along the privacy dashboard that Google showcased at Google I/O, toggles and indicators for microphone/camera, a revamped connectivity experience, and more. But as always, there’s a lot more changes to the software than what Google detailed in the official changelog. We loaded Android 12 Beta 2 on a Pixel 3 XL and took a deep dive into the new software to find out what has changed since the last release. Here are all the new features and changes we have uncovered in Android 12 Beta 2 so far.