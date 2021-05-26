Cancel
Cars

LiDAR? Tesla Is Getting Rid Of Radars To Adopt Tesla Vision

By Gustavo Henrique Ruffo
insideevs.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat an irony: right after we published an article about why Tesla could be using LiDARs in a Model Y, the company announced it was getting rid of radars. That is the case, at least for the Model 3 and Model Y units sold in the North American market. The only explanation Tesla provides is that it is making its transition to Tesla Vision, which will “rely on camera vision and neural net processing” – solely on them, apparently.

insideevs.com
