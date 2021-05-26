LiDAR? Tesla Is Getting Rid Of Radars To Adopt Tesla Vision

We're all very excited to experience the Tesla Model S Plaid. With three motors producing 1,020 horsepower, the sports sedan is said to achieve 0-60 mph in under two seconds and will achieve a top speed of 200 mph. Add a 390-mile estimated driving range, and it seems that this could be the ultimate one-car garage filler. But will the Model S Plaid ever make it to that garage? The release of the car has been delayed a few times, but last week Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the car would have a delivery event on June 3. Now, that date has been pushed back by another week.