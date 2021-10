The Haunted Trails at Oscar Scherer State Park will be a drive through haunt this year. Featuring multiple stations along the parks dark road filled with props and plenty of scare. If you make it to the end of the road, Nokomis Fire Department will be there to show you the exit. Plenty of treats along the way with Osprey Nokomis Chamber of Commerce businesses to sweeten the drive with candy. 8-10 p.m. Oct. 22-23 at Oscar Scherer State Park, 1843 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Tickets sold at the door are cash only. $10 carload up to 8 people. Additional people $1. No on foot entries allowed. No facilities, No parking. https://friendsofoscarscherer.com/haunted-trails.

