Secrecy at Apple may be over as employees uncover workplace issues

By Emma Garofalo
TechSpot
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hot potato: The latest in a wave of workers' rights outcries, Apple employees have been revealed as pushing back against what they perceive as an oppressive company culture. A series of letters leaked to the public express dissatisfaction about the company's response to the current political climate, as well as several key employees hired over has uncovered what appears to be an ongoing struggle between the leadership and those producing the products that we love.

www.techspot.com
