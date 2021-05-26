Cancel
Camp Lejeune, NC

Croatan launches big offensive on Camp Lejeune with 40-2 runaway to stay unbeaten at 8-0

By STAFF REPORT
carolinacoastonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMP LEJEUNE — The Croatan baseball team leveled its own offensive at Camp Lejeune on Friday with a 40-2 victory at the Devil Pups’ home field. The Cougars (8-0) set the tone from the outset, starting the game with consecutive home runs from Jack Riley and Matt Lasater. They totaled 29 hits and only allowed one from the home team to uphold their undefeated streak in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.

www.carolinacoastonline.com
Camp Lejeune, NC
Richlands, NC
