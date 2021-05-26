Croatan launches big offensive on Camp Lejeune with 40-2 runaway to stay unbeaten at 8-0

Session No. 2 of head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camp is in the books, and we have plenty of information to bring your way. I’ll start with a couple of notes about backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh. I was a little shocked to see Phommachanh helping with the quarterbacks – wearing dreadlocks for the first time – and a big walking boot. He moved really well for someone coming off an Achilles injury. In fact, he was moving so well that if he had anything other than an Achilles tear, I would tell you he has a shot to be ready for the season.