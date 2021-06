Everyone has their habits of day-to-day rituals. Sometimes it's clear they're the best for our overall health and well-being, and other times, maybe less so. They say old habits die hard, but it's not always so black and white. As it turns out, with a little focused effort and directed energy, it's not all that difficult to rework your routine to ensure your healthiest habits are the higher priority, all the while weeding out those guiltier go-to's that are no longer serving you.