The Amex Offers program often has promotions that can save you money on hotel stays, especially with co-brand credit card partners Hilton and Marriott. We’ve already seen several Amex Offers deals for Hilton-family properties this summer, and now another one has just been rolled out. Let’s recap all of them, since they can potentially save you money. Keep in mind that all of these can be combined with any promotions currently being offered by Hilton Honors, including the current global promotion.