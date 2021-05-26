Cancel
South Amboy, NJ

South Amboy Daily Weather Forecast

South Amboy (NJ) Weather Channel
South Amboy (NJ) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in South Amboy: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;

South Amboy (NJ) Weather Channel

South Amboy (NJ) Weather Channel

South Amboy, NJ
City
South Amboy, NJ
