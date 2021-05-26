Cancel
Gov. Ricketts Signs Legislation for Military Retirement Pay Tax Relief

 29 days ago

Governor Pete Ricketts signed Legislative Bill (LB) 387 into law, allowing 100% of military retirement pay to be exempted from Nebraska income tax starting January 1, 2022. The bill was sponsored by Senator Tom Brewer of Gordon at the request of Gov. Ricketts and prioritized by Senator Tim Gragert of Creighton. It passed final reading with a 47-0 vote. “This is a great win for our state, for Nebraska’s job creators, and for military families looking to put down roots in Nebraska,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Thank you to the Legislature for building on our previous work and for continuing to make our state more veteran and military friendly.” “We want veterans, military retirees, and their families to come to Nebraska and to stay in Nebraska,” said Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director John Hilgert. “We continue to make Nebraska more veteran and military friendly, and the broad support for this bill from the Legislature to the Governor’s Office shows that our state is united and truly committed to that goal.”

