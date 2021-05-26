Grand Island Leaders Unveil Plans for $15M Sports Complex Near I-80
A new, state-of-the-art, $15 million Central Nebraska Sports Complex, to be built on Wood River Road, on the west side of Highway 281, was announced Tuesday morning by a group of Grand Island business and civic leaders. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022. According to the Grand Island Independent; the Central Nebraska Sports Complex will be located on 11 acres of property donated by Bosselman Enterprises.www.huskeradio.com