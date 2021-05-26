Jaden Thompson is a Rising Force in U.K. House Music

Thomas Markle says he and Prince Charles have one thing in common ... they've both been ghosted by Meghan and Harry ... but his harshest criticism was reserved for Oprah. T.M. appeared on Australia's "60 Minutes" and claimed Oprah took advantaged of a "weakened" Prince Harry to build her own network. He said, "I have things to say. Oprah Winfrey, for one, I think is playing Harry and Meghan," adding, "I think she is using them to build her network and build her new shows and I think she's taken advantage of a very weakened man and has got him to say things that you just shouldn't be saying on television."