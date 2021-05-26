Cancel
Jaden Thompson is a Rising Force in U.K. House Music

hypebeast.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaden Thompson’s rise in the house music scene has gone largely under the radar in recent years. The DJ — who became a resident at London’s legendary nightclub fabric at just 20 years old — has put his name on the lips of the industry’s biggest names like Seth Troxler and Annie Mac, and continues to attract attention. His edit of Kanye West’s Flashing Lights saw him gain traction, while his track Closer, which released in March last year, received the co-sign of Radio 1, the U.K’s national youth station.

hypebeast.com
Related
