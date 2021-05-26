Cancel
Netflix to Adapt Tolstoy’s ‘Anna Karenina’ in First Russian Original Drama

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 29 days ago

Netflix is reimagining Leo Tolstoy’s iconic novel Anna Karenina in its first-ever Russian original series. Produced by Moscow-based 1-2-3 Production, ANNA K (working title) is a lavish and contemporary retelling of the literary classic, one of the world’s most well-known novels. The titular Anna will be played by Russian actress Svetlana Khodchenkova, who has starred in films such as The Wolverine and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

