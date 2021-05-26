Netflix to Adapt Tolstoy’s ‘Anna Karenina’ in First Russian Original Drama

Netflix has released the first five minutes of its forthcoming anime, Trese. The series is an adaptation of the hit Filipino action-horror comic series of the same name, created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo. Set in Manila, the preview begins with a scene of the public rail transit system breaking down mid-journey, forcing everyone to step off and walk to the nearest station. Some passengers turn their attention to a lone person on the other side and are met with monsters crawling towards them. Meanwhile, Alexandra Trese, the main character, is investigating a supernatural crime involving the death of the White Lady of Balete Drive — a popular local urban legend that dates back to the ’50s.