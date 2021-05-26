Cancel
Watch St. Vincent Perform “Down” on Fallon

By Madison Bloo m, Jazz Monro e
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Vincent stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (May 25). Annie Clark donned her blond wig and played “Down” from her new album Daddy’s Home, taking aesthetic cues from the ’70s pop-rock era that inspired the record. Watch it go down below. St. Vincent released Daddy’s...

