Watch St. Vincent Perform “Down” on Fallon

Portland, Oregon’s Graham Jonson—aka quickly, quickly—is a psych-pop singer-songwriter who grew up steeped in the off-kilter samples of producers like J Dilla and Madlib. “Feel,” the first single from the 20-year-old’s forthcoming Ghostly debut, The Long and Short of It, stood out for the way its bustling drum break buoyed the nonchalant vocals and ornate production. “Everything Is Different (To Me),” the album’s latest single, is another winning showcase for quickly, quickly’s magpie approach. A woodsy acoustic guitar riff, percolating beats, and swooning strings complement the altered states evoked by Jonson’s matter-of-fact ruminations (“Having trouble sitting steady/Product of my smoking weed,” he murmurs at one point). In the song’s ’90s-esque video, Jonson can be seen wearing a Slint T-shirt, suggesting his tastes run beyond baroque slacker pop and dusty breakbeats. For now, though, “Everything Is Different (To Me)” is an intoxicating example of quickly, quickly’s head-nodding alt-pop.