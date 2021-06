Tesla is shaking things up in their lineup once again. This time, it’s in the form of their driver assistance software. According to the Palo Alto-based company, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered scheduled for May of 2021 will no longer be equipped with radar cruise, at least for now. This news comes as Tesla prepares to transition from the use of cameras for radar cruise to software they call “Tesla Vision”. The software is an interesting approach to a feature many consumers expect to be standard in new cars today.