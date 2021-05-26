Cancel
‘It resembled a chinchilla’: 10 men who changed their hair radically in lockdown

The Guardian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘There was no pressure from anyone to get it cut’. Before the pandemic, my personal image was dictated by the constraints of corporate office culture, and I always felt tense. But while furloughed, as I was for most of the last year and a half, I found myself with a lot of time to relax, go for walks, listen to jazz and spend more time in the kitchen experimenting with vegetables. I realised that my hair was changing, too, and there was no pressure from anyone to get it cut. The length of my hair became symbolic of my new ability to appreciate the simple things in life. I’ve retrained, and my capacity for self-expression has multiplied. I have so many more options when I style it in the morning. Will, plumber, Bristol.

www.theguardian.com
#Long Hair#Curly Hair#Black Hair#Straight Hair#Hair Style#Short Hair#Changed#Chinchilla#Thick Hair#Curls#Sort#Simple Things#Hairdresser Closures#Men#People#Kitchen#Vegetables#Patches#Time#Mixed Opinions
